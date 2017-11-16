Up next for Shaq Roland: Ex-Gamecock’s new team is in Division II football playoffs

Shaq Roland is in the playoffs.
The former South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver is now a senior on the West Georgia College football team, which will be playing Virginia State in the first round of the Division II Playoffs. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday from Rogers Stadium in Ettrick, Va.
Roland is the leading receiver this season for the West Georgia Wolves (8-3), a school located in Carrollton, Ga. -- about an hour west of Atlanta.
Roland, who has 43 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns, was named this week to the All-Gulf South Conference football first team.
Roland, who played at Lexington High school, was named South Carolina Mr. Football in 2011, becoming the fourth consecutive Mr. Football to sign with the Gamecocks. He followed Jadeveon Clowney in 2010, Marcus Lattimore in 2009 and Stephon Gilmore in 2008.
He was named a PARADE All-American after leading Lexington to an 11-1 record while gaining more than 2,000 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns as a senior. He was considered a five-star prospect by Scout.com and considered the state’s top high school football player.
In three seasons with the Gamecocks, Roland had 56 catches for 891 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He left after USC the 2014 season and enrolled at Prairie View A&M in Texas but decided to return home to Lexington. He ended up at Winston-Salem State, where he attended classes but didn’t play football before going to West Georgia.
