    South Carolina Gamecocks football TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL Draft projections, plans

USC Gamecocks Football

No, Hayden Hurst is not a fan of being called ‘Big Red’

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 03:48 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The etymology of the nickname isn’t hard to follow.

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst is certainly a big gentleman at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. He has a long shock of red hair, often pulled back in a ponytail. “Big Red” is cliche, even by the standards of television announcers, but it fits, and more than a few broadcasters have used it for the Gamecocks football star.

And Hurst has thoughts on the nickname, and another one that’s popped up.

“I’m not a big fan of ‘Big Red,’ ” Hurst said. “No one’s really called me that before. ‘Garnet Thor’ is different.

“A lot of my buddies back home call me ‘Big H.’ 

Garnet Thor fits, with the long hair and strapping build that resembles the Marvel superhero/Norse god.

Big Red, however, drew some reactions from teammates.

“Isn’t that a gum?” defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth said.

Jacob August was asked whether he had any nickname for his teammate.

“I call him Hayden Hurst,” August said with a smile.

Announcers have had more chances to call Hurst by any name as he blossomed into one of the top tight ends in the country. He’s No. 5 in the country at the position with 480 receiving yards on 35 catches. He’s added a few carries for 35 rushing yards and has three total touchdowns.

His blocking has also improved after joining the team as a minor league baseball player-turned-walk-on. All indications have the 25-year-old leaving for the NFL draft at season’s end.

Maybe on that level, he’ll be able to shake the nickname. But his college teammate won’t let him forget it.

“When we’re playing Xbox a lot, I call him Big Red,” August said.

If some of them didn’t know it annoyed him, they might now.

“He hates it?,” Stallworth said. “I’m going to call him Big Red every single day just to make him mad.

 ‘Yo, Big Red, what’s up?’ 

