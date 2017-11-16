No, Hayden Hurst is not a fan of being called ‘Big Red’

0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Pause

7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

1:16 This highway intersection is among the busiest in the state, highest in accidents too

1:39 Jackson Muschamp adjusting to new surroundings, position for Hammond Skyhawks

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

3:17 Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

2:13 Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista

0:42 US 378 at Lexington Medical Center 'can be a madhouse'

1:11 USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks