South Carolina injury update: Latest on Jamyest Williams

South Carolina defensive back Jamyest Williams is questionable for Saturday’s game against Wofford due to a shoulder injury, but if he can’t play, it won’t be for lack of trying to get on the field.
“Jam is still struggling with the shoulder a little bit,” head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night on his “Carolina Calls” radio show.
Williams, the Gamecocks true freshman nickel back, was injured during last week’s 28-20 win over Florida.
“Our training staff told me on the field, ‘He’s done,’” Muschamp said. “Three players later Jam tugs my shirt and says, ‘I’m ready to go.’ I asked our head trainer if he was clearing him, and he said, ‘Yeah.’ He’s a tough son of a gun, I can tell you that. That’s the type of young men we are going to continue to build our program with.”
The injury news is better for defensive back D.J. Smith (hip) and wide receiver Shi Smith (eye). Both players have practiced this week and will play against the Terriers, Muschamp said.
