  Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Wofford game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 17, 2017 12:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The South Carolina football team is rolling with a dark, imposing look this weekend.

The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Wofford: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet, black shoes. USC is going for win No. 8 of the season.

USC is coming off a win against Florida to wrap SEC play.

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet

▪  vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪  vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet

▪  vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

▪  vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

