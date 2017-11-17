South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Wofford game

The South Carolina football team is rolling with a dark, imposing look this weekend.
The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Wofford: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet, black shoes. USC is going for win No. 8 of the season.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/8yrpn6baq1— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 17, 2017
USC is coming off a win against Florida to wrap SEC play.
Never miss a local story.
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
Comments