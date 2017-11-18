South Carolina defensive starter not dressed for Wofford game

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said freshman defensive back Jamyest WIlliams was fighting to play after suffering a shoulder injury.
It looks like he won't play Saturday against the Terriers.
Williams, who has started at nickel this season, was spotted on the sideline in sweatpants during warmups. He was listed on the official dress list.
Williams has 37 tackles, four for loss, with a pair of interceptions. He was a four-star prospect and the top player in USC's 2017 recruiting class.
Never miss a local story.
Wide receiver Terry Googer is also among the players not in pads.
Comments