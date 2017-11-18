More Videos

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Pause
How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 2:39

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team 0:44

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson) 0:45

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home. 2:28

Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home.

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage 0:55

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage

  • South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

    The South Carolina football team honored 12 Gamecocks on the annual Senior Day held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The South Carolina football team honored 12 Gamecocks on the annual Senior Day held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dwayne McLemore The State
The South Carolina football team honored 12 Gamecocks on the annual Senior Day held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina defensive starter not dressed for Wofford game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 03:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said freshman defensive back Jamyest WIlliams was fighting to play after suffering a shoulder injury.

It looks like he won't play Saturday against the Terriers.

Williams, who has started at nickel this season, was spotted on the sideline in sweatpants during warmups. He was listed on the official dress list.

Williams has 37 tackles, four for loss, with a pair of interceptions. He was a four-star prospect and the top player in USC's 2017 recruiting class.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wide receiver Terry Googer is also among the players not in pads.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Pause
How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 2:39

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team 0:44

Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson) 0:45

South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home. 2:28

Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home.

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage 0:55

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage

  • Gamecock Walk: USC vs Wofford

    The South Carolina football team arrives at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday to face Wofford.

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Wofford

View More Video