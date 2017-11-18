South Carolina-Wofford by the numbers

5
Forced fumbles for senior defensive end Dante Sawyer, tied for the most in the nation. He forced one Saturday after having never forced a fumble for South Carolina coming into this season. He has not recovered any of the loose balls, but also has three pass breakups and three sacks this season.
14
Career interceptions for senior linebacker Skai Moore, tying the program record set by Bo Davies. Moore collected the record-tying pick in the second quarter, his third on the season, which also marked Wofford’s second interception of the year. Moore had not had a pick since Arkansas on Oct. 7 but will now have the chance to take sole possession of the school record against Clemson. Moore also tied for the team lead Saturday with five solo tackles.
15
Passes completed by Jake Bentley on his final 16 attempts, including a stretch of 12 consecutive completions. Bentley ended the game with just one touchdown pass and 6.9 yards per attempt, but also an extremely efficient 79 percent completion rate, by far his best mark of the season, after throwing five interceptions in the previous two games.
33:32
Time of possession for South Carolina, meaning the Gamecocks had the ball longer than Wofford, a team notorious for draining the clock with long drives and its triple-option offense. That success came from a combination of the defense limiting the Terriers to 155 rushing yards and the offense having just one possession that lasted fewer than three minutes – and that was 2:59.
1,000
Career yard milestone reached by sophomore running back A.J. Turner late in the fourth quarter. Turner is the 43rd player in school history to hit that mark. He did so on an evening in which he collected 69 yards on 11 attempts, with most of that coming on a 30-yard scamper that was his single best rush of the season.
Wofford
3
0
7
0
—
10
USC
0
14
7
10
—
31
First Quarter
WOF—Carter 32 field goal, 03:43
Second Quarter
SC—Bentley 1 run (White kick), 07:37
SC—Edwards 23 pass from Bentley (White kick), 00:55
Third Quarter
WOF—Morgan 1 run (Carter kick), 09:23
SC—Bentley 1 run (White kick), 06:21
Fourth Quarter
SC—White 27 field goal, 13:43
SC—Turner 2 run (White kick), 09:54
TEAM STATS
Wofford
USC
FIRST DOWNS
14
23
Rushing
9
13
Passing
2
9
Penalty
3
1
NET YARDS RUSHING
155
195
Rushing attempts
41
38
Average per rush
3.8
5.1
Rushing touchdowns
1
3
Yards gained rushing
182
209
Yards lost rushing
27
14
NET YARDS PASSING
72
194
Comp.-Att.-Int.
5-9-2
22-28-0
Average per attempt
8.0
6.9
Average per completion
14.4
8.8
Passing touchdowns
0
1
TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS
227
389
Total offense plays
50
66
Average gain per play
4.5
5.9
Fumbles: Number-lost
2-1
0-0
Penalties: Number-yards
3-21
3-31
PUNTS-YARDS
1-41
1-35
Average yards per punt
41.0
35.0
Net yards per punt
41.0
35.0
Inside 20
0
1
50+ yards
0
0
Touchbacks
0
0
Fair catch
0
0
KICKOFFS-YARDS
3-190
6-388
Average yards per kickoff
63.3
64.7
Net yards per kickoff
40.7
44.8
Touchbacks
1
3
Punt returns: No.-yds
0-0
0-0
Average per return
0.0
0.0
Kickoff returns: No.-yds
3-44
2-43
Average per return
14.7
21.5
INTs: No-yds-TD
0-0-0
2-9-0
Possession time
26:28
33:32
1st quarter
7:22
7:38
2nd quarter
4:09
10:51
3rd quarter
9:02
5:58
4th quarter
5:55
9:05
3rd-down conversions
4-9
6-11
4th-down conversions
0-1
2-3
Red zone-scores-chances
2-2
4-4
Touchdowns
1-2
3-4
Field goals
1-2
1-4
Sacks by: Number-Yards
2-11
1-12
PAT kicks
1-1
4-4
Field goals
1-1
1-1
Points off turnovers
0
14
Wofford
RUSHING
No.
Net
TD
Lg
Avg.
McAfee
9
49
0
23
5.4
Stoddard
11
33
0
9
3.0
Morgan
7
31
12
14
4.4
Newman
6
24
0
11
4.0
Nelson
3
20
0
13
6.7
Pace
2
6
0
7
3.0
Chapman
1
3
0
3
3.0
Goodson
1
0
0
0
0.0
Team
1
-11
0
0
-11.0
PASSING
C-A-I
Yds
TD
Long
Sack
Goodson
3-6-1
28
0
14
0
Newman
2-3-1
44
0
27
1
RECEIVING
No.
Yds.
TD
Long
McAfee
2
41
0
27
Taylor
1
17
0
17
Hill
1
9
0
9
Morgan
1
5
0
5
PUNTING
No.
Yds
Avg.
Long
In20
Carter
1
41
41.0
41
0
RETURNS
No.
Yds.
Long
Kickoff
McPherson
1
14
14
Pace
3
30
20
DEFENSE
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sack-Yds
Hinton
11
1-5
1-5
Wilson
9
–
–
Rountree
9
1-1
–
Alstatt
6
–
–
Morris
6
1-6
1-6
Rivera
6
–
–
Tillery
4
–
–
Watson
3
1-2
–
Massey
3
–
–
Lemon
2
–
–
Zamary
1
–
–
Gbesee
1
–
–
Vining
1
–
–
Mangum
1
–
–
Vaughn
1
–
–
Brown
1
–
–
Priester
1
–
–
USC
RUSHING
No.
Net
TD
Lg
Avg.
Turner
11
69
1
30
6.3
Williams
8
58
0
20
7.2
C. Kinlaw
4
47
0
27
11.8
Bentley
8
11
2
7
1.4
Denson
5
8
0
6
1.6
Edwards
1
1
0
1
1.0
Hurst
1
1
0
1
1.0
PASSING
C-A-I
Yds
TD
Long
Sack
Bentley
22-28-0
194
1
23
2
RECEIVING
No.
Yds.
TD
Long
Edwards
8
90
1
23
O. Smith
4
30
0
12
S. Smith
3
30
0
13
Hurst
3
10
0
6
August
1
15
0
15
Dawkins
1
9
0
9
Turner
1
6
0
6
Denson
1
4
0
4
PUNTING
No.
Yds
Avg.
Long
In20
Charlton
1
35
35.0
35
1
RETURNS
No.
Yds.
Long
Kick
S. Smith
2
43
25
Interception
Fenton
1
8
8
Moore
1
1
1
DEFENSE
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sack-Yds
Moore
5
–
–
Fennell
5
–
–
Lammons
4
–
–
Thomas
4
–
–
J. Kinlaw
4
–
–
Wilder
3
–
–
Greene
3
–
–
Wonnum
3
2-2
–
Thompson
2
–
–
Montac
2
–
–
Turner
2
–
–
Brunson
2
–
–
Johnson
2
1-12
1-12
DJ Smith
2
1-2
–
Sawyer
1
–
–
Stallworth
1
–
–
King
1
–
–
Fenton
1
–
–
Sterling
1
–
–
Blackshear
1
–
–
