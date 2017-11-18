South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) scrambles against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina-Wofford by the numbers

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 08:38 PM

Forced fumbles for senior defensive end Dante Sawyer, tied for the most in the nation. He forced one Saturday after having never forced a fumble for South Carolina coming into this season. He has not recovered any of the loose balls, but also has three pass breakups and three sacks this season.

14

Career interceptions for senior linebacker Skai Moore, tying the program record set by Bo Davies. Moore collected the record-tying pick in the second quarter, his third on the season, which also marked Wofford’s second interception of the year. Moore had not had a pick since Arkansas on Oct. 7 but will now have the chance to take sole possession of the school record against Clemson. Moore also tied for the team lead Saturday with five solo tackles.

15

Passes completed by Jake Bentley on his final 16 attempts, including a stretch of 12 consecutive completions. Bentley ended the game with just one touchdown pass and 6.9 yards per attempt, but also an extremely efficient 79 percent completion rate, by far his best mark of the season, after throwing five interceptions in the previous two games.

33:32

Time of possession for South Carolina, meaning the Gamecocks had the ball longer than Wofford, a team notorious for draining the clock with long drives and its triple-option offense. That success came from a combination of the defense limiting the Terriers to 155 rushing yards and the offense having just one possession that lasted fewer than three minutes – and that was 2:59.

1,000

Career yard milestone reached by sophomore running back A.J. Turner late in the fourth quarter. Turner is the 43rd player in school history to hit that mark. He did so on an evening in which he collected 69 yards on 11 attempts, with most of that coming on a 30-yard scamper that was his single best rush of the season.

Wofford

3

0

7

0

10

USC

0

14

7

10

31

First Quarter

WOF—Carter 32 field goal, 03:43

Second Quarter

SC—Bentley 1 run (White kick), 07:37

SC—Edwards 23 pass from Bentley (White kick), 00:55

Third Quarter

WOF—Morgan 1 run (Carter kick), 09:23

SC—Bentley 1 run (White kick), 06:21

Fourth Quarter

SC—White 27 field goal, 13:43

SC—Turner 2 run (White kick), 09:54

TEAM STATS

Wofford

USC

FIRST DOWNS

14

23

Rushing

9

13

Passing

2

9

Penalty

3

1

NET YARDS RUSHING

155

195

Rushing attempts

41

38

Average per rush

3.8

5.1

Rushing touchdowns

1

3

Yards gained rushing

182

209

Yards lost rushing

27

14

NET YARDS PASSING

72

194

Comp.-Att.-Int.

5-9-2

22-28-0

Average per attempt

8.0

6.9

Average per completion

14.4

8.8

Passing touchdowns

0

1

TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS

227

389

Total offense plays

50

66

Average gain per play

4.5

5.9

Fumbles: Number-lost

2-1

0-0

Penalties: Number-yards

3-21

3-31

PUNTS-YARDS

1-41

1-35

Average yards per punt

41.0

35.0

Net yards per punt

41.0

35.0

Inside 20

0

1

50+ yards

0

0

Touchbacks

0

0

Fair catch

0

0

KICKOFFS-YARDS

3-190

6-388

Average yards per kickoff

63.3

64.7

Net yards per kickoff

40.7

44.8

Touchbacks

1

3

Punt returns: No.-yds

0-0

0-0

Average per return

0.0

0.0

Kickoff returns: No.-yds

3-44

2-43

Average per return

14.7

21.5

INTs: No-yds-TD

0-0-0

2-9-0

Possession time

26:28

33:32

1st quarter

7:22

7:38

2nd quarter

4:09

10:51

3rd quarter

9:02

5:58

4th quarter

5:55

9:05

3rd-down conversions

4-9

6-11

4th-down conversions

0-1

2-3

Red zone-scores-chances

2-2

4-4

Touchdowns

1-2

3-4

Field goals

1-2

1-4

Sacks by: Number-Yards

2-11

1-12

PAT kicks

1-1

4-4

Field goals

1-1

1-1

Points off turnovers

0

14

Wofford

RUSHING

No.

Net

TD

Lg

Avg.

McAfee

9

49

0

23

5.4

Stoddard

11

33

0

9

3.0

Morgan

7

31

12

14

4.4

Newman

6

24

0

11

4.0

Nelson

3

20

0

13

6.7

Pace

2

6

0

7

3.0

Chapman

1

3

0

3

3.0

Goodson

1

0

0

0

0.0

Team

1

-11

0

0

-11.0

PASSING

C-A-I

Yds

TD

Long

Sack

Goodson

3-6-1

28

0

14

0

Newman

2-3-1

44

0

27

1

RECEIVING

No.

Yds.

TD

Long

McAfee

2

41

0

27

Taylor

1

17

0

17

Hill

1

9

0

9

Morgan

1

5

0

5

PUNTING

No.

Yds

Avg.

Long

In20

Carter

1

41

41.0

41

0

RETURNS

No.

Yds.

Long

Kickoff

McPherson

1

14

14

Pace

3

30

20

DEFENSE

Tackles

TFL-Yds

Sack-Yds

Hinton

11

1-5

1-5

Wilson

9

Rountree

9

1-1

Alstatt

6

Morris

6

1-6

1-6

Rivera

6

Tillery

4

Watson

3

1-2

Massey

3

Lemon

2

Zamary

1

Gbesee

1

Vining

1

Mangum

1

Vaughn

1

Brown

1

Priester

1

USC

RUSHING

No.

Net

TD

Lg

Avg.

Turner

11

69

1

30

6.3

Williams

8

58

0

20

7.2

C. Kinlaw

4

47

0

27

11.8

Bentley

8

11

2

7

1.4

Denson

5

8

0

6

1.6

Edwards

1

1

0

1

1.0

Hurst

1

1

0

1

1.0

PASSING

C-A-I

Yds

TD

Long

Sack

Bentley

22-28-0

194

1

23

2

RECEIVING

No.

Yds.

TD

Long

Edwards

8

90

1

23

O. Smith

4

30

0

12

S. Smith

3

30

0

13

Hurst

3

10

0

6

August

1

15

0

15

Dawkins

1

9

0

9

Turner

1

6

0

6

Denson

1

4

0

4

PUNTING

No.

Yds

Avg.

Long

In20

Charlton

1

35

35.0

35

1

RETURNS

No.

Yds.

Long

Kick

S. Smith

2

43

25

Interception

Fenton

1

8

8

Moore

1

1

1

DEFENSE

Tackles

TFL-Yds

Sack-Yds

Moore

5

Fennell

5

Lammons

4

Thomas

4

J. Kinlaw

4

Wilder

3

Greene

3

Wonnum

3

2-2

Thompson

2

Montac

2

Turner

2

Brunson

2

Johnson

2

1-12

1-12

DJ Smith

2

1-2

Sawyer

1

Stallworth

1

King

1

Fenton

1

Sterling

1

Blackshear

1

  Comments  

