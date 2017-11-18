Photos: South Carolina defeats Wofford

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Wofford Terriers quarterback Joe Newman (8) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Eldridge Thompson (11) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Wofford Terriers quarterback Joe Newman (8) scrambles for a big gain against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Parker White (43) watches a successful field goal against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates a touchdown against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a touchdown reception over Wofford Terriers cornerback Devin Watson (24) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Dennis Daley (74) and Wofford Terriers tight end Nick Karas (89) celebrate a play against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) reacts after drawing a pass interference call against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp speaks with Wofford Terriers head coach Mike Ayers following the Gamecocks 31-10 win at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Caleb Kinlaw (32) runs for a big gain past Wofford Terriers cornerback Dimitri Redwood (18) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) loses his balance after making an interception against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Wofford Terriers head coach Mike Ayers directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Jeff Blake
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates a Wofford Terriers turnover with South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Brad Johnson (19) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty'Son Williams (27) rushes against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Jeff Blake
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) rushes for a big gain past Wofford Terriers safety Malik Rivera (31) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) rushes for a big gain against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Wofford Terriers cornerback Dominique Lemon (27) commits pass interference on South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp checks on injured South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Antoine Wilder (29) in the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) checks on teammate South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Antoine Wilder (29) in the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Steven Montac (22) brings down Wofford Terriers running back Lennox McAfee (6) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Sir Big Sir takes in the game against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks students wave towels in support of their team against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Dennis Daley (74) and South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrate a Bentley touchdown against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) and South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Kyle Markway (84) celebrate a Bentley touchdown against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) jogs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks players make their 2001 entrance before the game against the Wofford Terriers at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) scrambles past Wofford Terriers linebacker Terrance Morris (9) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) scrambles against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Wofford Terriers fullback Andre Stoddard (29) is upended by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back D.J. Smith (24) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) is sacked by Wofford Terriers linebacker Terrance Morris (9) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Jeff Blake
Jeff Blake
South Carolina receiver OrTre Smith records a catch against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards celebrates a touchdown catch against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina defender Antoine Wilder is injured against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards scores against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley scores a rushing touchdown against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst carries the ball against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina tailback Ty'Son Williams carries the ball. against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore intercepts the ball in the first half against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp during the game against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina receiver Shi Smith records a catch against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina receiver Shi Smith turns a kickoff against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner carries the ball against Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dwayne McLemore
