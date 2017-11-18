Wofford coach praises USC for thwarting an offense it only sees ‘once in a blue moon’

2:04 What South Carolina said about facing Clemson Pause

1:30 'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

0:45 Doc Rivers says Sindarius Thornwell has brought toughness to Clippers

0:47 Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

1:53 Wofford coach talks Jake Bentley and South Carolina defending the option

2:46 South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

1:00 Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

0:12 Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out

2:39 Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel