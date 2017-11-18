More Videos

    The South Carolina football team looks ahead to the annual showdown with arch-rival Clemson.

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina did what it should against Wofford, but opportunity looms next week

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 09:05 PM

For South Carolina football, Saturday was about should and next week will be about could.

The Gamecocks knocked off Wofford 31-10, not a particularly artful win, but one as comfortable as needed and better than it looked considering the pace. They’ll draw a Clemson team next week gunning for a third consecutive playoff trip.

The Wofford win was important for one key reason: eight wins.

That’s a mark that only 13 South Carolina teams have hit. Only six have won more.

It matters because it’s a benchmark of a rebuild. An eight-win team is a solid team, and solid is what USC had not been for three years.

Solid two years removed from 3-9 is why Will Muschamp talked about progress a week prior. Taking care of the FCS game without too much trouble is part of that, a chance to tone down some of the volatility that’s been a part of this program for a while.

By any measure, South Carolina should have won Saturday, and it did.

By any measure, the Gamecocks could win next week, and that’s the kind of game that boasts a different sort of weight.

Before Saturday, several projections had USC as something like an 11-point underdog against the Tigers. That’s a gap wide enough it’s not really considered a tossup, but close enough South Carolina could make it quite interesting.

To do that, it would need to benefit from Clemson’s passing struggles and find a way to solve a lockdown defense.

But a win would be a signature moment. It would put a big dent in the Tigers’ playoff hopes. It would provide, easily, the program’s biggest win since the end of 2013. It would be a small measure of vengeance for the 56-7 embarrassment suffered last season. It would mean nine wins and a bigger bowl.

After the game, players brushed off thoughts of the game ahead, saying that’s for Tuesday and beyond.

They’d just finished up doing what a team like theirs should.

They’ll have two chances to get to nine wins, and could still notably overachieve with a bowl win. But next week they’ll be an underdog within striking distance, with the possibility of what they could do very much in reach.

