Chris Lammons on fans: ‘That’s my job to show them love’

Gamecocks senior defensive back Chris Lammons tweeted out a heartfelt note thanking the University of South Carolina on Friday.
On Saturday, he was spotted signing autographs for fans before the team’s 31-10 win against Wofford.
“We’ve got the best in the country,” Lammons said.
And he said he felt a responsibility to the Gamecocks faithful.
“That’s my job to show them love because they’re out here every Saturday showing us all love and being there for us when we needed it most,” Lammons said.
He’s endured some turbulence in four seasons in Columbia.
He was thrown into the fire as a true freshman on a struggling defense, then battled injuries as South Carolina bottomed out in 2015.
He got a new coach in Will Muschamp, who promptly called him out after the team’s second game and questioned his tackling.
But this year, Lammons has come on. He moved to safety because of injuries and has been a varsity anchor for the Gamecocks. He has 65 tackles and four pass breakups, and has 35 starts under his belt.
He was one of 12 seniors honored Saturday.
I Want To Thank The University of South Carolina For Not Only The Opportunity To Play Football At The Highest Level, But To Be A Gamecock For Life & Earn A Degree From One Of The Best Institutions In The Country I Couldn't Have Asked For A Better 4 Years.. #ForeverToThee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yhlkaxaCPD— Lockdown Lammons (@Lammons_1) November 18, 2017
