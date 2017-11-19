More Videos

  • South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

    The South Carolina football team honored 12 Gamecocks on the annual Senior Day held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The South Carolina football team honored 12 Gamecocks on the annual Senior Day held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The South Carolina football team honored 12 Gamecocks on the annual Senior Day held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

Chris Lammons on fans: ‘That’s my job to show them love’

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 10:31 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Gamecocks senior defensive back Chris Lammons tweeted out a heartfelt note thanking the University of South Carolina on Friday.

On Saturday, he was spotted signing autographs for fans before the team’s 31-10 win against Wofford.

“We’ve got the best in the country,” Lammons said.

And he said he felt a responsibility to the Gamecocks faithful.

“That’s my job to show them love because they’re out here every Saturday showing us all love and being there for us when we needed it most,” Lammons said.

He’s endured some turbulence in four seasons in Columbia.

He was thrown into the fire as a true freshman on a struggling defense, then battled injuries as South Carolina bottomed out in 2015.

He got a new coach in Will Muschamp, who promptly called him out after the team’s second game and questioned his tackling.

But this year, Lammons has come on. He moved to safety because of injuries and has been a varsity anchor for the Gamecocks. He has 65 tackles and four pass breakups, and has 35 starts under his belt.

He was one of 12 seniors honored Saturday.

