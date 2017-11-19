This Gamecock took advantage of rare chance against Wofford

More Videos 2:04 What South Carolina said about facing Clemson Pause 0:54 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford 2:10 Highlights: Hammond defeats Laurence Manning, 49-7, to win SCISA 3A title 1:00 Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 0:36 Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 1:30 'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers 0:12 Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out 2:46 South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 0:47 Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 3:10 Lexington at 2017 cheerleading state championships Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford Carson Mason with three key takeaways from the South Carolina football team's win over Wofford. Carson Mason with three key takeaways from the South Carolina football team's win over Wofford. Dwayne McLemore The State

Carson Mason with three key takeaways from the South Carolina football team's win over Wofford. Dwayne McLemore The State