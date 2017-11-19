More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford 0:54

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford

Pause
What South Carolina said about facing Clemson 2:04

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 0:36

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 0:47

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina 2:08

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 2:46

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers 1:30

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out 0:12

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out

Lexington at 2017 cheerleading state championships 3:10

Lexington at 2017 cheerleading state championships

  • Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

    South Carolina Gamecocks football players and Will Muschamp having fun after securing win No. 8 vs Wofford Saturday

South Carolina Gamecocks football players and Will Muschamp having fun after securing win No. 8 vs Wofford Saturday bbreiner@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks football players and Will Muschamp having fun after securing win No. 8 vs Wofford Saturday bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina zooms past win-loss projections ... especially this one

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 12:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ESPN host Booger McFarland called South Carolina “very very good football team” a day after the Gamecocks earned their eighth win of the season with a 31-10 win over Wofford.

Yes, that’s the same McFarland who three months ago predicted a much less successful season for the Gamecocks.

“Overall I think they’re going to be 4-8. A lot of promise,” McFarland said in August. “People in South Carolina don’t really look negatively at this. I know coming off Jake Bentley last year, everyone is saying this is the year. They still have a long way to go to improve this roster.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McFarland said USC’s four wins would come over Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas and Wofford. He got three of those correct.

In addition to Louisiana Tech, Arkansas and Wofford, the Gamecocks got victories over N.C. State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida.

Fellow SEC Network personality Greg McElroy predicted a significant step forward for USC in 2018 or 2019. McElroy said six or seven wins were in the cards for this season, which was in line with most pundits’ predictions.

The State’s Josh Kendall predicted a 6-6 season for South Carolina.

One Las Vegas sports book in the spring set the Gamecocks’ over/under for wins at 5.5.

Today the Gamecocks are 8-3 with a chance to upset No. 2 Clemson when the Tigers come to Williams-Brice Stadium next weekend. South Carolina has won five of its past six games and has the most wins since the 2013 season, when it finished 11-2.

And McFarland’s projection, as you might imagine, has been the target of some Twitter fun.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford 0:54

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford

Pause
What South Carolina said about facing Clemson 2:04

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 0:36

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 0:47

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina 2:08

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 2:46

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers 1:30

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out 0:12

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out

Lexington at 2017 cheerleading state championships 3:10

Lexington at 2017 cheerleading state championships

  • What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

    The South Carolina football team looks ahead to the annual showdown with arch-rival Clemson.

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

View More Video