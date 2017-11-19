USC vs. Wofford: 15 things you might have missed

1. South Carolina’s workmanlike 31-10 win against Wofford secured eight wins for the first time since 2013 and for only the 13th time in school history. The Terriers cut the lead to four in the second half, but USC scored the final 17 points to put it away.
2. Although he was mostly taking what the defense was giving him, Jake Bentley had one of his better days, connecting on 22-of-28 passes for 194 yards. Of those incompletions, four were dropped, another hit the receiver in the hands and the final one came under heavy pressure.
3. The game was played at a glacial pace, with USC only getting eight possessions, including the five-minute one to kill the clock at the game’s end, and seven for Wofford (excluding a few seconds at the end of the first half). Wofford’s 50 plays were the fewest for a USC opponent since the Arkansas game in 2013.
4. True freshmen who played were: linebacker Sherrod Greene, Buck lineman Brad Johnson, wide receiver OrTre Smith (starter), wide receiver Shi Smith (starter), linebacker Damani Staley, defensive end Aaron Sterling, wide receiver Chad Terrell.
5. The slow pace meant the Gamecocks held Wofford’s option offense to only 155 yards rushing, more than 130 below their average coming in.
6. Will Muschamp said his team held senior day before Saturday’s game because he didn’t want that emotion to mingle with the emotion of facing Clemson next week. Chris Lammons got wistful thanking the fans, young players thanked their seniors and Skai Moore looked back on his decorated South Carolina career.
7. Moore also picked off the 14th pass of his career, tying the school mark set by Bo Davies.
8. Muschamp was optimistic about his team’s health coming out of the game. Shi Smith, who got his first work as top kick returner, hurt his ankle and linebacker Antoine Wilder hurt his elbow, but Muschamp expected both back this week. Freshman nickel Jamyest Williams was on the dress list, but ultimately didn’t play because of a shoulder injury.
9. The run time of the game, 2 hours, 45 minutes, was easily the team’s shortest of the year.
10. Tailback Rico Dowdle, who broke a bone in his leg and was lost for the rest of the regular season, was ambulatory and without crutches or a cart in the Gamecock Walk before the game.
11. Team captains were Taylor Stallworth, Alan Knott, Cory Helms and Chris Lammons, all seniors.
12. USC won the toss and took the ball for the ninth time in 11 games this season. The Gamecocks drove 40 yards on the opening possession but were forced to punt after a sack knocked them off schedule.
13. Announced attendance was 74,742.
14. Junior defensive back Rashad Fenton grabbed his first interception of the season late in the game.
15. The Gamecocks now turn to the showdown with Clemson, currently No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Players didn’t let much slip after the game, even when referencing last year’s blowout loss, but the teams should be closer and Clemson, on the right day and with the right breaks is vulnerable.
