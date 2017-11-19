More Videos

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson 2:04

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

Pause
Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 0:36

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford 0:54

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 0:47

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

Highlights: Hammond defeats Laurence Manning, 49-7, to win SCISA 3A title 2:10

Highlights: Hammond defeats Laurence Manning, 49-7, to win SCISA 3A title

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina 2:08

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 2:46

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

Chapin Cheerleaders in state finals 3:26

Chapin Cheerleaders in state finals

  • 'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' win over Wofford.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' win over Wofford. Dwayne McLemore The State
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' win over Wofford. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

USC vs. Wofford: 15 things you might have missed

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 05:16 PM

1. South Carolina’s workmanlike 31-10 win against Wofford secured eight wins for the first time since 2013 and for only the 13th time in school history. The Terriers cut the lead to four in the second half, but USC scored the final 17 points to put it away.

2. Although he was mostly taking what the defense was giving him, Jake Bentley had one of his better days, connecting on 22-of-28 passes for 194 yards. Of those incompletions, four were dropped, another hit the receiver in the hands and the final one came under heavy pressure.

3. The game was played at a glacial pace, with USC only getting eight possessions, including the five-minute one to kill the clock at the game’s end, and seven for Wofford (excluding a few seconds at the end of the first half). Wofford’s 50 plays were the fewest for a USC opponent since the Arkansas game in 2013.

4. True freshmen who played were: linebacker Sherrod Greene, Buck lineman Brad Johnson, wide receiver OrTre Smith (starter), wide receiver Shi Smith (starter), linebacker Damani Staley, defensive end Aaron Sterling, wide receiver Chad Terrell.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. The slow pace meant the Gamecocks held Wofford’s option offense to only 155 yards rushing, more than 130 below their average coming in.

6. Will Muschamp said his team held senior day before Saturday’s game because he didn’t want that emotion to mingle with the emotion of facing Clemson next week. Chris Lammons got wistful thanking the fans, young players thanked their seniors and Skai Moore looked back on his decorated South Carolina career.

7. Moore also picked off the 14th pass of his career, tying the school mark set by Bo Davies.

8. Muschamp was optimistic about his team’s health coming out of the game. Shi Smith, who got his first work as top kick returner, hurt his ankle and linebacker Antoine Wilder hurt his elbow, but Muschamp expected both back this week. Freshman nickel Jamyest Williams was on the dress list, but ultimately didn’t play because of a shoulder injury.

9. The run time of the game, 2 hours, 45 minutes, was easily the team’s shortest of the year.

10. Tailback Rico Dowdle, who broke a bone in his leg and was lost for the rest of the regular season, was ambulatory and without crutches or a cart in the Gamecock Walk before the game.

11. Team captains were Taylor Stallworth, Alan Knott, Cory Helms and Chris Lammons, all seniors.

12. USC won the toss and took the ball for the ninth time in 11 games this season. The Gamecocks drove 40 yards on the opening possession but were forced to punt after a sack knocked them off schedule.

13. Announced attendance was 74,742.

14. Junior defensive back Rashad Fenton grabbed his first interception of the season late in the game.

15. The Gamecocks now turn to the showdown with Clemson, currently No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Players didn’t let much slip after the game, even when referencing last year’s blowout loss, but the teams should be closer and Clemson, on the right day and with the right breaks is vulnerable.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson 2:04

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

Pause
Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 0:36

Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford 0:54

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 0:47

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

Highlights: Hammond defeats Laurence Manning, 49-7, to win SCISA 3A title 2:10

Highlights: Hammond defeats Laurence Manning, 49-7, to win SCISA 3A title

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina 2:08

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 2:46

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

Chapin Cheerleaders in state finals 3:26

Chapin Cheerleaders in state finals

  • What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

    The South Carolina football team looks ahead to the annual showdown with arch-rival Clemson.

What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

View More Video