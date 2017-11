0:31 Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford Pause

2:04 What South Carolina said about facing Clemson

0:36 Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect

0:54 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford

1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

1:43 Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes

0:42 US 378 at Lexington Medical Center 'can be a madhouse'