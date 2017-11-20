Alshon Jeffery has an explicit message for Eagles’ opponents

Former South Carolina great Alshon Jeffery is enjoying his best three-week stretch of football in years, and let’s just say it’s done a whole lot to boost his confidence.
After helping his Philadelphia Eagles thrash the Dallas Cowboys 37-9 on Sunday Night Football, Jeffery told reporters what he had said during the game into one camera.
Warning, the language Jeffery actually used is not suitable for work or children.
“I was just saying ain’t nobody (messing) with us,” Jeffery said, per NJ.com. “Anybody. That’s how we feel. In this locker room, that’s how we feel. We the best.”
Alshon Jeffery threw down the gauntlet to a Sunday Night Football camera: "S---, aint nobody F---ing with us. We're the best. We know we're the best." While wearing a Brian Dawkins t-shirt after the game. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/vZNT6EiXox— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) November 20, 2017
Jeffery backed up his fighting words with a strong performance Sunday, catching four passes on seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. He has now caught touchdowns in three straight weeks and ranks third in the NFL in touchdown receptions with six on the season.
ALSHON!— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2017
Incredible TD catch by @TheWorldof_AJ! #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/ubXfy7q6Jz
His performance Sunday earned a shoutout on Twitter from South Carolina women’s basketball coach and devoted Eagles fan Dawn Staley.
Boy boy boy @TheWorldof_AJ you are the man!!! @Eagles we have seen that magic here with @GamecockFB— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 20, 2017
On the opposite side of the ball, former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger followed up his two-interception performance from last week with a pick against the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees. Swearinger’s catch came on the opening drive of the game and set up a field goal for his Washington Redskins.
Swearinger has now rocketed into a 22-player tie for seventh place in the NFL’s interception lead.
For the Houston Texans, former USC star Jadeveon Clowney set a career-high in sacks this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. The stuff also marked his fourth straight game with at least one sack.
But Clowney wasn’t done there, picking up a second sack while fighting off a hold before the game was over. He is now tied for eighth in the league in sacks.
#ClowneyComin all game long. pic.twitter.com/riFvZ3TO1M— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 19, 2017
How they fared
Jerell Adams, WR, New York Giants: 1 catch on 1 target for 6 yards, his first reception in four weeks
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers: Bye week, injured reserve
A.J. Cann, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started for the second straight week, his ninth start of the year
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans: 5 tackles, 3 solo, 2 sacks, setting a career high with 8 on the season
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders: 2 catches on 5 targets for 36 yards
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 2 kick returns for 60 yards, 2 punt returns for 12 yards
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills: Played but recorded no stats
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans: 6 catches on 7 targets for 63 yards, 1 rushing attempt for 5 yards
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots: 5 tackles, tied for a season high, and 1 pass defended
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: 1 tackle, 1 solo, 1 fumble recovery returned for a touchdown
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 4 catches on 7 targets for 67 yards, 1 touchdown
T.J. Johnson, C, Cincinnati Bengals: Played but did not start for the fifth straight game
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans: 4 tackles, his fourth straight game with at least that many stops, 2 solo
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers: 3 tackles, all solo, and 1 pass defended
Corey Robinson, OT, Detroit Lions: Played his second straight game since being activated off the PUP list
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets: Bye week
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos: 1 tackle in his eighth straight start
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans: 1 for 2 on field goals from 44 yards, 2 for 2 on extra points
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins: 5 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 interception
Correction: An earlier version of this article failed to mention that Melvin Ingram recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
