What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's 2017 game against Clemson.

USC Gamecocks Football

Who leads the SEC in forcing turnovers? Hint: Not ‘Bama and plays in Columbia

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 22, 2017 12:04 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 12:07 PM

Will Muschamp came to Columbia preaching defense. And as he rebuilt the South Carolina football team on that side of the ball, he preached turnovers as a way of living.

It has paid off.

The SEC is a conference known for defense, but no team has taken the ball away more than Muschamp's Gamecocks. In 11 games, they've taken the ball off opponents (the head coach's preferred phrase) 21 times.

That's two more than Alabama and Texas A&M.

That's three more than Kentucky.

Four more than anyone else.

It breaks down to 11 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions. That first number is 10th in the country and tied for first in the conference.

The takeaways have been spread around, too. Seven players have interceptions. Four have forced fumbles, led by Dante Sawyer, who leads the nation with five.

“Some guys just have that knack,” Muschamp said, pointing to a forced fumble against Wofford. “A knack for not just getting there, but having an awareness to get the ball off people. And that’s something that’s a talent in my opinion. You always talk in terms of good ball instincts and things like that.

“It was a fantastic punchout. Clinic tape for you.”

Muschamp added the likes of linebackers T.J. Brunson and Skai Moore, safeties Steven Montac and Chris Lammons and Buck D.J. Wonnum all possess that knack.

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's 2017 game against Clemson.

