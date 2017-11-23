South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Clemson game

The South Carolina football team had a theme as it broke out the uniform combo for the big showdown with Clemson.
Straight fire.
The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Saturday: garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet. USC is trying to spoil Clemson’s playoff hopes and reach nine wins for the seventh time in school history.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/orR0N9Jbpv— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 23, 2017
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Wofford: Black pants, Garnet jersey, black helmet
▪ vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
