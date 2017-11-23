More Videos

  • What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football team's 2017 game against Clemson.

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Clemson game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 23, 2017 12:58 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The South Carolina football team had a theme as it broke out the uniform combo for the big showdown with Clemson.

Straight fire.

The Gamecocks on Friday revealed the look for Saturday: garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet. USC is trying to spoil Clemson’s playoff hopes and reach nine wins for the seventh time in school history.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Wofford: Black pants, Garnet jersey, black helmet

▪  vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet

▪  vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪  vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet

▪  vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

▪  vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

