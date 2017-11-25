SEC Nation at USC: ‘These people really do not like Clemson’

The SEC Network’s traveling pregame show “SEC Nation” wasted no time Saturday in getting right to the point in its appearance Saturday at Gamecock Park.
“I thought I knew hate rivalries back at Alabama but these people really do not like Clemson,” Paul Finebaum said.
Laura Rutledge hosts “SEC Nation” and is joined by Finebaum and fellow analysts Tim Tebow and Marcus Spears. The show includes live reports, analysis and features.
Spears was the only one of seven picks (including “SEC Nation” and “ESPN College GameDay”) to predict a South Carolina win.
Tebow interviewed USC quarterback Jake Bentley on his exuberant touchdown celebrations, and head coach Will Muschamp made an appearance on set.
It’s the third time “SEC Nation” has been in Columbia and the Gamecocks’ sixth appearance overall on the show.
The crowd Saturday was predominantly Gamecock fans, with a few Clemson fans showing up for the two-hour show.
Among the signs in the crowd:
▪ Kelly Bryant? Never heard of her
▪ My Mom’s name is Kelly
▪ Dabo watches reruns of Hee Haw
▪ 250 Tim Tebow weighs more than his batting average 226
▪ You lost to Syracuse
▪ Green Acres was filmed in Clemson
▪ Tigers’ last ride in a Bentley or a Hurst?
