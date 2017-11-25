More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Which bowl reps are at South Carolina-Clemson?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 06:07 PM

It’s not an uncommon sight to see bowl reps wandering college football press boxes across the country.

But it’s worth keeping an eye on who is sitting in on South Carolina’s finale against Clemson.

According to the seating chart, there are representatives from the TaxSlayer, Citrus and Sugar Bowls. The Sugar Bowl is one of the playoff games this season, so those reps are likely in to see the Tigers.

The TaxSlayer and Citrus Bowls represent an interesting pairing. South Carolina has not been to the Jacksonville game formerly known as the Gator Bowl since 1987. USC is projected as jockeying with LSU and Mississippi State, which lost Thursday, for spots in those two Florida bowls, plus the Outback Bowl.

