What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson

What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's 34-10 win over South Carolina

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina

Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field

Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

  • What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

    Carson Mason with three key takeaways from South Carolina's 34-10 loss to Clemson.

Carson Mason with three key takeaways from South Carolina's 34-10 loss to Clemson. Dwayne McLemore The State
Carson Mason with three key takeaways from South Carolina's 34-10 loss to Clemson. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: USC vs. Clemson

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 11:41 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Thumbs up

Ty’Son Williams

The North Carolina transfer was forced into a bigger role because of an injury to A.J. Turner. He responded with 53 yards, that included several nice runs to move the chains in South Carolina’s loss to Clemson.

Punt game

Gamecocks punter Joseph Charlton boomed a few, averaging 52.7 yards a kick. Five of his seven were longer than 50, two landed inside the 20 and the net average was 44.3.

D.J. Wonnum

The team’s star defensive end stuffed a pair of Kelly Bryant runs off tackle and knocked down a pair of passes.

Nixon at work

South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon has gotten all his defensive work in garbage time, but he managed to pull in his second interception of the season late in the loss.

Thumbs Down

Jake Bentley

The South Carolina signal caller was held to 126 yards, 42 in the opening half. He also had a miscommunication that led to an interception returned for a touchdown.

Over-aggression

Several Gamecocks defenders admitted they might have been overexcited at the start of the game. That manifested itself in a slew of penalties (nine for 76 yards), including several personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct calls.

Tackling

Clemson didn’t need much help in the open field, but the Gamecocks provided it with multiple examples of sloppy tackling. The most egregious came on the first play of the second half, when Hunter Renfrow tore through USC’s defense for a 61-yard score.

Fans throwing things

There were reports of fans throwing objects on the field, and multiple times requests went out over the PA system asking fans not to. After the game, Ray Tanner called the behavior unacceptable, but said it was a small group responsible.

Ben Breiner

