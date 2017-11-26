South Carolina bowl projections: Orlando, Tampa gaining traction

More Videos 0:38 How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson Pause 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 1:26 Richland County automotive burglary 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:38 Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks 2:29 What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson 1:52 Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 0:30 Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. Dwayne McLemore The State

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. Dwayne McLemore The State