More Videos

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson 0:38

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

Pause
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson 0:52

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 2:13

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:52

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

Richland County automotive burglary 1:26

Richland County automotive burglary

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks 1:38

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks

What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson 2:29

What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson

Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 1:52

Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time 0:30

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

  • How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. Dwayne McLemore The State
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the Gamecocks will continue to improve the program. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina bowl projections: Orlando, Tampa gaining traction

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 26, 2017 02:08 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina’s program got a jump-start in the early 2000s with a coach heavily linked to Notre Dame.

Could Will Muschamp’s second team end its season against Lou Holtz’s former school?

A Citrus Bowl meeting with the Irish is probably the most intriguing matchup from the batch of bowl projections released after South Carolina wrapped its regular season against Clemson. SBNation made that pick, but it appears USC could be more in line for an upper-tier Florida game.

In seven projections, two had USC in the Citrus, three in the Outback and two in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Both trips to Jacksonville would mean matchups with Virginia Tech. Big Ten opponents in the other two include Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perhaps the biggest development for USC was what happened to Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. The Bulldogs lost to fall to 8-4 and lost star quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to a ghastly ankle injury, making them a less attractive bowl choice.

Bowl projections

▪  SBNation projects South Carolina will face Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on New Year’s Day.

▪  ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura sends USC to the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville on Dec. 30 against Virginia Tech. David Hale goes with a New Year’s Day Outback Bowl against Michigan State.

▪  CBSSports’ Jerry Palm puts the Gamecocks in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.

▪  SI.com has USC heading to the Outback Bowl in Tampa vs. Michigan.

▪  CollegeFootballNews puts the Gamecocks in the New Year’s Day Outback Bowl against Michigan.

▪  247Sports slots the Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Bowl against Virginia Tech.

CBSSports SEC bowl projections

▪  CFP: Georgia

▪  Orange: Alabama

▪  Cotton: Auburn

▪  Citrus: South Carolina

▪  Outback: LSU

▪  TaxSlayer: Mississippi State

▪  Liberty: Missouri

▪  Music City: Kentucky

▪  Belk: Texas A&M

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson 0:38

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

Pause
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson 0:52

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 2:13

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:52

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

Richland County automotive burglary 1:26

Richland County automotive burglary

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks 1:38

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks

What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson 2:29

What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson

Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 1:52

Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time 0:30

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

  • What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

    Carson Mason with three key takeaways from South Carolina's 34-10 loss to Clemson.

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

View More Video