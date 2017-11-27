KC Crosby injury update

South Carolina tight end K.C. Crosby missed much of the regular season with a broken bone in his leg.
But he still could play for the 2017 Gamecocks.
Crosby’s father, Butch, updated his son’s status at the SCHSL press conference before the football state title games. The elder Crosby said his son is close to returning and hopes to play in the bowl game.
According to his dad, USC's KC Crosby is about a week and a half away from being able to run coming off his lower leg injury, hopes to be able to play in the bowl game.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) November 27, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Crosby has been out since the Arkansas game. He had two catches for 11 yards, and had seen his role reduced with the emergence of Shi Smith.
He’s not the only Gamecocks looking to come back. Will Muschamp said last week Rico Dowdle could play in the bowl. He suffered the same injury Crosby and Deebo Samuel did.
USC was without Smith (ankle) and Antione Wilder (elbow) against Clemson.
Comments