USC's Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

Richland County automotive burglary

Richland County automotive burglary

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina's play in Conway tournament

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

  What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' loss to Clemson.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' loss to Clemson. Dwayne McLemore The State
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' loss to Clemson. Dwayne McLemore The State

USC Gamecocks Football

KC Crosby injury update

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 11:14 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina tight end K.C. Crosby missed much of the regular season with a broken bone in his leg.

But he still could play for the 2017 Gamecocks.

Crosby’s father, Butch, updated his son’s status at the SCHSL press conference before the football state title games. The elder Crosby said his son is close to returning and hopes to play in the bowl game.

Crosby has been out since the Arkansas game. He had two catches for 11 yards, and had seen his role reduced with the emergence of Shi Smith.

He’s not the only Gamecocks looking to come back. Will Muschamp said last week Rico Dowdle could play in the bowl. He suffered the same injury Crosby and Deebo Samuel did.

USC was without Smith (ankle) and Antione Wilder (elbow) against Clemson.

  The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense.

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

