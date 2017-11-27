She said yes! This Carolina-Clemson couple got engaged during rivalry game

More Videos 0:31 Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts Pause 1:15 A house divided is going to be a house 2:39 Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps South Carolina, previews Miami 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:50 USC, Clemson targets react to outcome of rivalry game 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 4:35 The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 1:07 Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A house divided is going to be a house Clemson fan Peter Cribbs proposes to South Carolina fan Ashley Crafts at the Gamecocks football game against the Tigers. Clemson fan Peter Cribbs proposes to South Carolina fan Ashley Crafts at the Gamecocks football game against the Tigers.

