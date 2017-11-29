Move over, Clemson: Gamecocks take over top spot for social media prowess

2:03 Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View Pause

0:43 Missing Lexington County woman

1:40 What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

1:41 Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

1:15 A house divided is going to be a house

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior