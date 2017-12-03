More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Final bowl projections: Where will the Gamecocks land?

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

December 03, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The day has arrived when the South Carolina football team and thousands of its fans learn where they’ll spend the final days of 2016.

Bowl announcements for the Gamecocks (8-4) and other postseason-eligible SEC teams are on tap for Sunday.

The CFP Selection Show begins at noon on ESPN. The Gamecocks’ bowl selection is expected to be made official later in the afternoon.

Most national predictions, including college football insider Brett McMurphy, forecast a Florida trip for USC: most likely Tampa/Outback Bowl, with the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville still an option.

The TaxSlayer Bowl indicated via Twitter that it would make its announcement around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

USC coach Will Muschamp will speak with the media about the team’s bowl selection at 6 p.m.

Bowl projections for USC

▪  CBS Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

▪  ESPN: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

▪  Brett McMurphy: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

▪  247Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

▪  SB Nation: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan State

▪  Bleacher Report: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan State

CBS Sports SEC bowl projections

▪  CFP: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

▪  Peach Bowl: Auburn

▪  Orange Bowl: Alabama

▪  Citrus Bowl: LSU

▪  Outback Bowl: South Carolina

▪  TaxSlayer Bowl: Mississippi State

▪  Texas Bowl: Texas A&M

▪  Music City Bowl: Kentucky

