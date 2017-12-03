Gamecock star alum Jadeveon Clowney has personal-best NFL streak snapped

The best stretch of Jadeveon Clowney’s NFL career was snapped Sunday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks superstar was held with out a sack in the Houston Texans’ 24-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans. That marked the first time in more than a month that Clowney was prevented from recording a sack.
Clowney had at least one sack in five consecutive games prior to Sunday’s loss. Five consecutive games with a sack was a personal best for Clowney.
Although he never got to Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on a pass play, Clowney had a solid performance. He recorded three tackles, including one for loss.
It was the 45th career tackle for loss for Clowney, passing Mario Williams for the 3rd-most in Houston Texans history
The Rock Hill native has nine sacks so far this season, a personal best. Additionally, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has 40 tackles, 17 for a loss and two forced fumbles.
