Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks on during a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina USA TODAY
USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecock star alum Jadeveon Clowney has personal-best NFL streak snapped

By Noah Feit

December 03, 2017 04:44 PM

NASHVILLE

The best stretch of Jadeveon Clowney’s NFL career was snapped Sunday.

The South Carolina Gamecocks superstar was held with out a sack in the Houston Texans’ 24-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans. That marked the first time in more than a month that Clowney was prevented from recording a sack.

Clowney had at least one sack in five consecutive games prior to Sunday’s loss. Five consecutive games with a sack was a personal best for Clowney.

Although he never got to Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on a pass play, Clowney had a solid performance. He recorded three tackles, including one for loss.

It was the 45th career tackle for loss for Clowney, passing Mario Williams for the 3rd-most in Houston Texans history

The Rock Hill native has nine sacks so far this season, a personal best. Additionally, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has 40 tackles, 17 for a loss and two forced fumbles.

