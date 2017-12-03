Two injured Gamecocks will play in USC’s bowl game

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced injured running back Rico Dowdle and tight end K.C. Crosby will play in the Outback Bowl against Michigan.
Both suffered broken bones in their legs and were lost for the second half of the season. Wide receiver Terry Googer has not been cleared from a nagging head injury.
Dowdle was never truly healthy in 2017. He’d run for 206 yards on 60 carries in seven games. As a freshman, he had 764 yards and six touchdowns on 5.7 yards a carry.
Crosby had seen his role diminish after posting 217 yards and a team-high four receiving scores last season. He caught a pair of passes for 11 yards against Arkansas and appeared to be in line for more snaps before getting hurt in that game.
Comments