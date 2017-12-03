South Carolina opens as a favorite for its bowl, a big favorite

More Videos 1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks Pause 0:36 What Will Muschamp said about Kurt Roper 0:31 The Hit: What Will Muschamp thinks of Jadeveon Clowney's big play 1:11 How USC is approaching recruiting with early signing period 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 2:09 Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

