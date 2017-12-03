More Videos

  Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina opens as a favorite for its bowl, a big favorite

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 03, 2017 08:14 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The most the South Carolina football team has been favored by against a Power 5 opponent in 2017 was seven points against Vanderbilt.

That was until the opening line for the Outback Bowl against Michigan.

South Carolina opened as between an 8 1/2- and 9 1/2-point favorite against the Wolverines. USC’s biggest closing line edge against an FBS team was nine for Louisiana Tech.

The Gamecocks are 8-4, same as the Wolverines. Michigan lost to four teams that were 9-3 or better, including three in New Year’s Six bowls (Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).

The teams have a common opponent, Florida, which they both beat. Michigan is also down a pair of quarterbacks who started this season.

USC is 7-4-1 against the spread in 2017. Michigan is 5-6-1.

  • Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl.

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

