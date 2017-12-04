More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp: How fans helped the Gamecocks earn Outback Bowl spot

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 05:37 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 39 MINUTES AGO

Will Muschamp’s South Carolina football team put in the work to reach 8-4 and earn a spot in the Outback Bowl.

But the coach also took a moment to thank the fans, whose reputation carries weight in the bowl selection process.

“I know our fan base will travel extremely well,” Muschamp said. “We’re a very appealing team to a lot of people because of our fan base, because of how we travel, and selling tickets is obviously a huge part of it. I know our people will travel extremely well.”

South Carolina’s Birmingham Bowl last season didn’t yield great attendance, but the 2014 Independence Bowl trip had the game’s biggest crowd since 2012. The 2012 Outback Bowl trip saw a crowd of 54,527, the best it had between 2010 and this year.

USC will be playing in its ninth both in 10 years and 11th in 13 when it takes on Michigan in Tampa.

“It’s a great reward for our players, our university, our staff and administration and our fan base,” Muschamp said.

