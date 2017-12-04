Which bowl gifts South Carolina players will get this year

A college football player would likely say the chance to suit up with teammates one more time is the greatest gift he receives from going to a bowl game.
But the actual, physical gifts don’t hurt either.
As bowl season comes into focus, so too does the haul each player will take home. South Carolina is headed to the Outback Bowl against Michigan, and this is the basket of swag (allowed to be worth up to $550) the Gamecocks and Wolverines will receive according to Sports Business Daily:
▪ Jostens ring
▪ Fossil watch
▪ $125 Best Buy gift card
▪ Outback Steakhouse gift card
▪ Hat
USC kicks off against Michigan at Noon on New Year’s Day in Tampa, Fla.
