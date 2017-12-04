Which bowl gifts South Carolina players will get this year

More Videos 1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks Pause 1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 3:16 Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround 1:37 USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 2:55 Jeff Scott pleased with fast start 0:40 Justice Ernest Finney in Photos 0:48 Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:37 Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 2:33 Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com