More Videos

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

Pause
'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround 3:16

Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:37

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

Jeff Scott pleased with fast start 2:55

Jeff Scott pleased with fast start

Justice Ernest Finney in Photos 0:40

Justice Ernest Finney in Photos

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:37

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ 2:33

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’

  • Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Which bowl gifts South Carolina players will get this year

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 08:17 PM

A college football player would likely say the chance to suit up with teammates one more time is the greatest gift he receives from going to a bowl game.

But the actual, physical gifts don’t hurt either.

As bowl season comes into focus, so too does the haul each player will take home. South Carolina is headed to the Outback Bowl against Michigan, and this is the basket of swag (allowed to be worth up to $550) the Gamecocks and Wolverines will receive according to Sports Business Daily:

▪  Jostens ring

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Fossil watch

▪  $125 Best Buy gift card

▪  Outback Steakhouse gift card

▪  Hat

USC kicks off against Michigan at Noon on New Year’s Day in Tampa, Fla.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

Pause
'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround 3:16

Dawn Staley talks about lessons from Duke and a short turnaround

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:37

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

Jeff Scott pleased with fast start 2:55

Jeff Scott pleased with fast start

Justice Ernest Finney in Photos 0:40

Justice Ernest Finney in Photos

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:37

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ 2:33

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’

  • 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

    From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

View More Video