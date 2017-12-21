Dakereon Joyner will have an opportunity to play, Muschamp says

There’s a sense four-star South Carolina football signee Dakereon Joyner could end up redshirting his first season on campus.

He’s got a high ceiling as an athlete, but a way to go as a passer. He has admitted as much. It showed in the Shrine Bowl, the game’s practices and several similar events, and that’s not uncommon for players with his skillset.

But Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp will give Joyner his chance.

“Dakereon will get (nothing) different than any other position,” Muschamp said. “He will be given every opportunity in the world to contribute to our football team and help us win football games.”

The question next season might come down to depth. Veteran Michael Scarnecchia was the backup for Jake Bentley. The No. 3 was Jay Urich, an athletic project-type QB (a former receiver) who also has a ways to go in development.

Joyner started the vast majority of his high school career and was highly productive. He led a 15-0 state title team as a freshman, then posted 3,642 passing yards with 44 touchdowns and 1,089 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground as a junior.

His senior season, he was named Mr. Football after posting more than 3,400 yards of offense and 52 total touchdowns for a 13-1 team.

“I don’t know which way it’s going to go,” Joyner said Wednesday in signing with the Gamecocks. “I don’t want to redshirt. I’m going to go in there and ball. Whatever my role is, I’m going to do it and I’m going to play it.”

In 2016, the Gamecocks had veteran senior Perry Orth at the helm, with Bentley and Brandon McIlwain as true freshmen. Orth graduated, eventually coaching Joyner as part of a QB coaching business, and McIlwain transferred to Cal after it became clear the job was Bentley’s.

Bentley posted a solid enough 2017, but not the dominant campaign some predicted.

And Muschamp brushed off concern about the depth behind him, even without Joyner.

“We’re very pleased with Jay Urich and Michael Scarnecchia as well, two guys on campus,” Muschamp said. “I think they have improved tremendously throughout the year.”