USC Gamecocks Football

What Will Muschamp needs to see from coordinator candidate Bryan McClendon

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 11:29 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 11:30 AM

South Carolina’s Bryan McClendon doesn’t have long to make his case.

The Gamecocks wide receiver coach moved from co-offensive coordinator to lead play-caller with the departure of Kurt Roper, and he’s got a small window, 27 days, to make an impression in what head coach Will Muschamp called “a long interview.”

So what would McClendon have to show leading up to and in the Outback Bowl against Michigan to earn the job full-time.

“Organizing practice, organizing meetings, command with the team, command with the staff,” Muschamp said. “Obviously the preparation of the game and production of the game.”

Focusing on those softer skills makes sense because it’s deeply difficult to retool an offense in that short of time. Furthermore, Muschamp said he was OK with most of the scheme the Gamecocks had in place, but he wanted it run more effectively and perhaps faster.

USC was one of the slowest-paced teams in the country, and wasn’t ranked in the top 70, even when adjusting for pace and SEC opposition.

McClendon’s background is primarily in the pro-style/shotgun blend Mark Richt deployed for years at Georgia, where McClendon was a player and coach (he worked with running backs and receivers mostly).

He’ll be working with a limited amount of time with players, as the team didn’t practice for nearly the first two weeks after he was named to the position (the staff was mostly out recruiting well. His first

three practices were fundamentals focused for younger players, and the team gets a de facto “game week,” which started Tuesday, before breaking for Christmas.

The team will meet in Florida the day after Christmas and go through what Muschamp characterized as a light game week around Bowl events. The coach said he expected the game plan would already be installed before the holiday.

USC is going against one of the best defenses in the country, an outfit that allows 4.5 yards a play (sixth-best nationally) and sends a wide range of exotic blitzes with regularity.

It’s a tall task, but Muschamp is looking for something in the larger picture than just 60 minutes in Tampa.

“I think it’s all encompassing,” Muschamp said. “To this point, he’s done an outstanding job.”

