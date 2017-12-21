Zack Bailey doesn’t sound certain about his NFL future

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp expects starting right tackle Zack Bailey to be back in 2018, but Bailey himself didn’t sound definitive on Thursday.
“As of right now, I’m just focused on the bowl game itself,” the junior from Summerville said. “Right now, I’m just focused on the game and what’s best for the team.”
The Gamecocks (8-4) will play Michigan (8-4) on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla. Bailey will have one year of eligibility remaining after that game but could forfeit that year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Bailey was one of three South Carolina underclassmen to be evaluated by NFL scouts in the spring at USC’s Pro Day. The other two were tight end Hayden Hurst (who is entering the NFL early) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (who was injured most of this season).
“Right now, I totally expect him back,” Muschamp said Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Bailey has played every offensive line position in his college career. This season, he was moved to right tackle, where he started every game when he was healthy.
“I keep coming forward and take everything as a learning experience,” Bailey said. “Whatever position I am at, I always want to give it my fullest.”
Comments