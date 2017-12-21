Why Jaguars fans are ‘trashing’ Jadeveon Clowney after his comment

Former South Carolina star Jadeveon Clowney has really stirred a hornet’s nest in Jacksonville.
Mad at the Houston Texans defensive end for calling quarterback Blake Bortles "trash" after Jacksonville's 45-7 victory Sunday, Jaguars fans have been ordering trash cans to be shipped to Clowney at NRG Stadium in Houston, according to espn.com and other publications.
Fans have been posting photos on social media of their orders, and some should arrive before Christmas.
Bonnie Upright, a public relations person in Jacksonville, says she came up with the idea, the site reported.
Never miss a local story.
"It's Christmas. It's the season of giving," said Upright, who formerly worked with the Blake Bortles Foundation. "Let's have a little fun with. I just wished him a Merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan."
Bortles, who threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns against the Texans, took the high road.
“If how I'm playing, if that's trash, then I'm fine with being trash," Bortles said.
Clowney did not comment on the Jaguars on Thursday.
Clowney was named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday, the second consecutive season the Rock Hill native has been honored by a berth in the NFL’s all-star game.
Comments