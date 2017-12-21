McClendon brings ‘sense of confidence that we need’ to Gamecocks

More Videos 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect Pause 1:01 Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 2:13 Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 1:22 How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense 1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 2:41 Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 6:10 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 1:16 'The program got better': Muschamp recaps USC signing class Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense South Carolina football players weigh in on the impact Bryan McClendon is having on the Gamecocks' offense. South Carolina football players weigh in on the impact Bryan McClendon is having on the Gamecocks' offense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

