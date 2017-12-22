More Videos

  • 'The program got better': Muschamp recaps USC signing class

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks' 2018 signing class and its 13 midyear enrollees.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks' 2018 signing class and its 13 midyear enrollees.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks' 2018 signing class and its 13 midyear enrollees. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

What Will Muschamp likes about his thunder-and-lightning duo of running back recruits

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 11:46 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:10 PM

Will Muschamp’s South Carolina Gamecocks added a pair of tailbacks in the 2018 recruiting class. They’ve got contrasting styles, and join a room with four players who’ve held rotation roles.

Here’s what the coach said about his newest backs:

Deshaun Fenwick

6-foot-1, 222 pounds, Bradenton, Fla. (Braden River)

“A 6-foot, 220-pound back. Extremely talented, big back, tough, hard-nosed runner, has really good hands out of the backfield, really good blocker, extremely bright, but this is a big, explosive back that we’re excited about. Bobby Bentley did a fantastic job in the recruiting process with Deshaun. We’re really excited about him.”

Lavonte Valentine

5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Melbourne, Fla. (Melbourne Central Catholic)

“Won the 100 meter last year in the state of Florida, was a 10.66, I believe was the winning time that year. He’s been as low as a 10.40. He will run track here at South Carolina as well. He did injure his knee this past fall. He’s working through the rehab with that. I talked to him a little while ago and he seems to think it’s going extremely well. He has a 4.0 GPA, extremely intelligent young man, bright student, so excited that he will be helping the Gamecocks on the football field and running track. Excited to have that speed and having a guy who can run like he does.”

