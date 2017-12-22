More Videos

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Pause
Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:01

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 2:57

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 6:10

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class

  • 'The program got better': Muschamp recaps USC signing class

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks' 2018 signing class and its 13 midyear enrollees.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks' 2018 signing class and its 13 midyear enrollees. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks' 2018 signing class and its 13 midyear enrollees. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp: Gamecocks add a versatile ‘head-butter,’ a smart guy at linebacker

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 03:51 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:03 PM

South Carolina returns a lot at linebacker for 2018.

Only Skai Moore departs, leaving four key rotation players and senior Bryson Allen-Williams, who is getting another year after a medical redshirt.

So recruiting was more about adding a little more, and USC got that with a powerfully built player who can go at four spots (and flipped from Florida State), plus another tall player who could develop into a thumper against the run.

Muschamp broke them down below:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rosendo Louis, Jr., 6-foot-1, 238 pound, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach)

“A guy we identified early in the process. Coach (Jevon) Glenn, his coach down there, is a guy that TRob and I have known for a long time. But, early on, we identified this as being a guy we wanted to have on our football team. He committed to another school, this crazy coaching carousel takes place, and he’s looking for a home. We were able to continue to recruit him. He can play all four linebacker spots. He can play SAM, MIKE, WILL or BUCK. He’s got pass rush ability, but he’s a guy that’s got tremendous upside. He’s a head-butter. I went and watched him play, getting ready for the state playoffs there last year in December down at Deerfield. I left the practice field, looked at T-Rob and said, ‘He’s one of us.’ We’ve been recruiting him since then and we’re very fortunate today that he’s a Gamecock.”

Ernest Jones, 6-pounds-2, 218 pounds, Waycross, Ga. (Ware County)

“Ernest is really smart, instinctive, tough, a guy who can make all the calls, and he’s got a tremendous upside moving forward. But he’s going to know about work ethic. He’s going to know about toughness, and that’s exciting to get a guy like that a part of our program. A bigger linebacker. Again, we’re playing more two-back teams, especially in the Eastern Division. We need to get bigger at that position, and certainly Ernest provides that.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Pause
Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:01

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 2:57

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 6:10

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class

  • How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense

    South Carolina football players weigh in on the impact Bryan McClendon is having on the Gamecocks' offense.

How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense

View More Video