More Videos

Watch: Providence Day wins Chick-fil-A Classic in OT thriller 2:11

Watch: Providence Day wins Chick-fil-A Classic in OT thriller

Pause
Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children 2:00

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson 0:34

Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson

What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach 0:24

What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Watch: Oak Hill wins fourth Chick-fil-A Classic title 1:57

Watch: Oak Hill wins fourth Chick-fil-A Classic title

  • Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson

    Gamecock great Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Gamecock great Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Gamecock great Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Connor Shaw spreads Christmas cheer to Clemson family

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

December 23, 2017 09:21 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 09:26 AM

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw brought a smile to the face of a young Clemson fan on Friday when he visited him in the hospital.

Kevin Sontag posted on Twitter that his son, Garrett, had major lung surgery earlier this week and was hoping a Clemson player would stop by and see him.

Instead, Shaw stopped by and spent time with Garrett. The two posed for a photo, both smiling, and there is also a photo of Garrett holding a game program signed by Shaw with Shaw’s picture on the front.

“He told Garrett (he) is the famous one, I came to meet him,” Sontag posted. “He talked about football and then told him he was praying for him. P.S. we were watching Tigers basketball. #biggerthanarivalry”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sontag posted later that Garrett was already home and doing well several days earlier than the doctors expected.

Shaw responded on Twitter, “Enjoyed hanging with Garrett today. He’s a warrior! Merry CHRISTmas!!”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Providence Day wins Chick-fil-A Classic in OT thriller 2:11

Watch: Providence Day wins Chick-fil-A Classic in OT thriller

Pause
Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children 2:00

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson 0:34

Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson

What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach 0:24

What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Watch: Oak Hill wins fourth Chick-fil-A Classic title 1:57

Watch: Oak Hill wins fourth Chick-fil-A Classic title

  • What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down what he wants in the Gamecocks' 10th assistant coach.

What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach

View More Video