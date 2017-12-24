‘I know how that feels’: Clowney offers Christmas hope, and it hits close to home

It was all so easy.
Constant smiles. Nonstop laughter.
Jadeveon Clowney being absolutely himself as children eagerly surrounded the 6-5, 270-pound linebacker and followed the Texans’ big, little kid on a holiday shopping spree through the aisles.
“I put my name on this,” Clowney said earlier this week. “I wanted to come out here and get myself going in Houston and just give back.”
It also hit so close to home.
Clowney was once one of them. A child missing a parent. A son with a jailed, absent father.
So as the fourth-year Texan in the middle of another Pro Bowl-caliber season helped load up baskets and spent time with every kid who called out his name, Clowney also tried to bring a little extra hope to children going through what he went through during the holidays.
“I grew up in that situation and I know how that feels. I always wanted somebody to come and just help lift me up, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Clowney, as he led 25 kids from the Big Brothers Big Sisters Amachi program, which serves children with an incarcerated parent.
Like Clowney, Deshaun Watson grew up without his father and was raised by a proud, devoted mother. The Texans’ healing rookie quarterback made a surprise appearance at his teammate’s event, helping guide carts filled with toys, playing with Clowney’s son, Jahlil, and teasing that he was going to buy a scooter for himself.
“It’s always nice, especially to help out people that don’t have too much,” said Watson, who mostly remained in the background and ceded the spotlight to No. 90.
As a beaming Clowney kept saying yes — autographs, selfies, more toys — Josenna Clowney, the mother who’s always been around, watched nearby.
Christmas was never easy when Josenna’s son was a child. Jadeveon Clowney’s father, David Morgan, was jailed and money was tight. Clowney would receive an annual gift from a charity, Josenna said. But by the time he became a teenager, Clowney was asked to wait until the new year, when Christmas and his Valentine’s Day birthday could be combined into one holiday.
“It wasn’t always Christmas like I wanted. Most of the time I probably waited ‘til February with tax time,” Clowney said. “That’s how it was sometimes, but my mom did the best she could. She worked all day and night. She worked extremely hard.”
Even with the divide, Josenna pushed her son to build a relationship with his father.
“He really loves his daddy and they’re alike in a lot of ways,” Josenna said.
Clowney’s been told that he was taken to visit his dad as a young child. He doesn’t remember the visits, though, and now says that he didn’t see his father until “he got out of jail.”
“My dad, he called a lot. But I stopped responding after a certain amount of time on the phone. I was like, ‘I’m done with that,’ ” said Clowney, who was born in Rock Hill, S.C., and was an All-American for the Gamecocks before becoming the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft. “I tried to not even let it faze me, because I had my mom. My mom was my biggest support all my life.”
When his father was released, the bond began.
Clowney immediately saw much of himself in the man that had spent more than a decade separated from his son. And he soon realized that the nonstop jokes and laughter -- the outgoing personality that now makes Clowney so charismatic -- also partly came from his dad.
“Me and him are way closer than we’ve ever been, right now,” Clowney, 24, said. “We’re doing a lot better.”
Morgan ran into trouble again, eventually pleading guilty to two counts of assault and possession of a weapon by a felon, following a 2015 shootout at a Rock Hill strip club.
“He’s dealing with some stuff right now. I wish my daddy well,” Clowney said. “We talk just about every day. He Facetimes my son all the time. He tries to be there for my son.”
Clowney was everywhere as the shopping carts were loaded up.
As No. 4 studied scooters, No. 90 gripped a football, proudly pointed toward the Texans’ young QB and playfully posed for a camera.
“We’re bouncing back next year,” Clowney said. “The future is bright.”
A poster of a huge, menacing NFL defender was rolled out. The smiling Texan calmly signed his name over his own image.
Children walked up to ask Clowney a question or tell him a story. He leaned in, caught their eyes and opened up, too.
“I always knew he had it in him,” Josenna said.
