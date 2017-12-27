More Videos

  • Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updates the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator plans.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updates the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator plans.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updates the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator plans. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Lane Kiffin took in USC practice; What he told Muschamp about hiring an OC

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

December 27, 2017 12:40 PM

TAMPA, Fla. – South Carolina had a high-profile visitor to Wednesday’s Outback Bowl practice, one who already has had some input into the big decision Will Muschamp has in front of him.

Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin, formerly the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers and Southern Cal Trojans, stopped by Jesuit High School on Wednesday and took in some of the Gamecocks practice while visiting with old friends.

“We were down here on vacation with the kids, and I texted (Mushcamp) and he said, ‘Come on by,’” Kiffin said after leaving the workout about noon.

South Carolina defensive line coach Lance Thompson worked on Kiffin’s staff at Tennessee, and Gamecocks strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman worked under Nick Saban along with Kiffin.

“It was good to see them quick and I’ll be around all week so I’ll probably see them at night or something like that,” Kiffin.

Kiffin has made a name in football due to his offensive acumen, along with his polarizing personality, and he already has consulted with Muschamp about South Carolina’s upcoming hire of an offensive coordinator.

“We talked on the phone a week or two ago for a little bit, kind of like coaches do,” Kiffin said. “I know he’s got a big decision to make so I’m sure he’ll make a great one.”

Kiffin didn’t point him toward a coach but did point him toward a philosophy.

“In my opinion, whether it’s right or wrong, in the age we are in, you have to go fast and have somebody who understands how to go fast,” Kiffin said. “It’s not just snap the ball. There’s a lot to it. Otherwise, everybody would do it. It’s how you practice; it’s how you format everything; it’s how you teach your players how to play and how you don’t rotate players on drives and things like that. There’s a lot to it. I just think that’s the direction to go because there are so many free plays when you do that.”

Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will call the plays for South Carolina during the Outback Bowl and is a candidate for the full-time job. Kiffin doesn’t know McClendon but got a scouting report on him during Wednesday’s practice, he said.

Kiffin coached the Owls to the nation’s ninth-best offense this season, gaining 498.4 yards per game.

David Reaves, who coached at South Carolina under Lou Holtz and is Kiffin’s ex-brother-in-law, also was at Wednesday’s practice.

