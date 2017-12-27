More Videos

South Carolina Gamecock alum Damiere Byrd honored by NFL after season-ending injury

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 27, 2017 09:09 PM

A day after Damiere Byrd learned that his season is likely over, the former South Carolina Gamecocks receiver was honored by the NFL.

The emerging Carolina Panthers star was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday.

Byrd was recognized for returning a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in the Panthers’ 22-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

It was the longest kickoff return in Carolina history and it helped the Panthers clinch a playoff berth.

Unfortunately for Byrd, he injured his left knee returning the opening kickoff of the second half. He limped off the field and never returned.

On Tuesday, Byrd was placed on injured reserve because of the injury which is expected to end his season just as he was emerging as a versatile threat for the Panthers.

“(His spirits) are down, obviously,” said Panthers coach Ron Rivera Tuesday. “He wants to be part of it and he’s done a great job to be part of it. And he’s earned it, and that’s the most disappointing part. Here’s a young man that does everything the right way, and unfortunately this happens.”

It is the second time Byrd has been placed on IR this season, after breaking his arm in Week 4 and missing a big chunk of games.

When Byrd returned, he began playing the best football of his NFL career. In a crucial win over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 10, Byrd had five receptions on as many targets.

He raised the bar the following week, scoring two touchdowns in a critical win over the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday, Byrd registered a 31-yard reception before his record-breaking kickoff return for a touchdown to break a tie.

Byrd had nine of his 10 career catches in the past three weeks.

In four seasons playing for the Gamecocks (2011-14), Byrd was a difference maker. He had 68 receptions for 1,265 yards and 10 touchdowns playing for Steve Spurrier.

Byrd was undrafted, but signed with the Panthers because of his big-play ability and blazing speed, which allowed him to compete for the track team at South Carolina. This is the best and most impactful stretch of his brief career, as he only had one career reception in limited action during his first two seasons in the NFL.

“I’m very proud of a young man like that who was a practice squad player, an undrafted free agent. All he’s done is work hard,” Rivera said after Sunday’s win. “He’s the kind of young man we want around here, he’s sharp, he’s smart, he’s a young man who’s a pro.”

