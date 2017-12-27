Shouting match, shoving breaks out between Gamecocks, Wolverines in bowling alley

It was just a friendly bowling competition before the Outback Bowl ...
A shouting match and shoving broke out Wednesday between South Carolina and Michigan football players after a bowling event in the lead up to the teams’ Jan 1 matchup in Tampa. Video surfaced of the incident, which included Gamecocks strength coach Jeff Dillman in the middle keeping the teams separated.
Video:
A fight nearly broke out between #Michigan and #SouthCarolina at Splitsville. pic.twitter.com/ghzbCVNzWA— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 28, 2017
USC won the event.
Players tweeted about the incident after the game.
hahahaha.. https://t.co/b6U0q1EAHC— Dante Sawyer (@BuzzSawww) December 28, 2017
Too much scattin for me.. I ain’t with the chatter https://t.co/Kv9rjqeOZC— JBLACK9️⃣9️⃣ (@9_thegreat) December 28, 2017
Never have and never will https://t.co/dmIKEUf7F5— Ulric Jones (@ulric_jones) December 28, 2017
We about to put it on Michigan on Monday! #SpursUp https://t.co/MUslOY0NDQ— Israel Mukuamu (@IsraelMukuamu) December 28, 2017
Comments