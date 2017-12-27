Gamecocks football players at a bowling event Wednesday
Gamecocks football players at a bowling event Wednesday Tim Dominick
Gamecocks football players at a bowling event Wednesday Tim Dominick

USC Gamecocks Football

Shouting match, shoving breaks out between Gamecocks, Wolverines in bowling alley

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 27, 2017 10:14 PM

It was just a friendly bowling competition before the Outback Bowl ...

A shouting match and shoving broke out Wednesday between South Carolina and Michigan football players after a bowling event in the lead up to the teams’ Jan 1 matchup in Tampa. Video surfaced of the incident, which included Gamecocks strength coach Jeff Dillman in the middle keeping the teams separated.

Video:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

USC won the event.

Players tweeted about the incident after the game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

    Watch South Carolina Gamecocks football at work Wednesday before the Outback Bowl.

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:20

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds
Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:30

Skai Moore prepares for his last game
Gamecocks tackle Taylor Stallworth squeezes into a WR jersey 0:21

Gamecocks tackle Taylor Stallworth squeezes into a WR jersey

View More Video