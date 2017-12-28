What does Jim Harbaugh think about Jake Bentley?

1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? Pause

2:17 Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel previews matchup with Alabama

1:20 South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

1:06 Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

1:33 Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

1:30 Skai Moore prepares for his last game