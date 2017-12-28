More Videos

Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:44

Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

Pause
Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel previews matchup with Alabama 2:17

Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel previews matchup with Alabama

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:20

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:59

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 1:06

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:30

Skai Moore prepares for his last game

Clemson arrives for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans 2:28

Clemson arrives for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

  • Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the South Carolina Gamecocks

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks about the South Carolina Gamecock football team during a press conference Thursday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks about the South Carolina Gamecock football team during a press conference Thursday. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks about the South Carolina Gamecock football team during a press conference Thursday. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

What does Jim Harbaugh think about Jake Bentley?

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 01:16 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

Jim Harbaugh knows the quarterback position, and he likes what he sees from South Carolina starter Jake Bentley.

“Does a great job, gives his receivers a chance to make plays, that’s the thing sticks out the most, can get the ball to all different parts of the field, does a real nice job with the deep ball,” Michigan’s head coach said Thursday as his team continues preparations for the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against the Gamecocks. “He’s a composed guy, doesn’t rattle or get flinched.”

Bentley, South Carolina’s 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore, has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

“We’re going to have to do our best to make things speed up for him because he’s a cool customer, does a great job,” said Harbaugh, formerly the Wolverines quarterback and a longtime NFL quarterback.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That comment means Bentley can expect plenty of pressure schemes from Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown in Monday’s game. Where the Gamecocks might have an offensive advantage is in the fact that wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will be serving as interim offensive coordinator and calling the plays for the first time in his career. The uncertainly of what to expect could help South Carolina, Harbaugh said.

“You try to anticipate and be ready to resolve what might occur on game day,” he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:44

Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

Pause
Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel previews matchup with Alabama 2:17

Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel previews matchup with Alabama

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:20

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:59

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 1:06

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 1:33

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:30

Skai Moore prepares for his last game

Clemson arrives for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans 2:28

Clemson arrives for Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

  • Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the South Carolina Gamecocks

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks about the South Carolina Gamecock football team during a press conference Thursday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the South Carolina Gamecocks

View More Video