What does Jim Harbaugh think about Jake Bentley?

Jim Harbaugh knows the quarterback position, and he likes what he sees from South Carolina starter Jake Bentley.
“Does a great job, gives his receivers a chance to make plays, that’s the thing sticks out the most, can get the ball to all different parts of the field, does a real nice job with the deep ball,” Michigan’s head coach said Thursday as his team continues preparations for the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against the Gamecocks. “He’s a composed guy, doesn’t rattle or get flinched.”
Bentley, South Carolina’s 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore, has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
“We’re going to have to do our best to make things speed up for him because he’s a cool customer, does a great job,” said Harbaugh, formerly the Wolverines quarterback and a longtime NFL quarterback.
That comment means Bentley can expect plenty of pressure schemes from Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown in Monday’s game. Where the Gamecocks might have an offensive advantage is in the fact that wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will be serving as interim offensive coordinator and calling the plays for the first time in his career. The uncertainly of what to expect could help South Carolina, Harbaugh said.
“You try to anticipate and be ready to resolve what might occur on game day,” he said.
