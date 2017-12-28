More Videos

  South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

    Watch South Carolina Gamecocks football at work Wednesday before the Outback Bowl.

Watch South Carolina Gamecocks football at work Wednesday before the Outback Bowl. bbreiner@thestate.com
Watch South Carolina Gamecocks football at work Wednesday before the Outback Bowl. bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Watch Jake Bentley, Stephen Garcia throw dueling lasers

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 02:40 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 23 MINUTES AGO

You’d expect Jake Bentley to make the throw.

He’s a young passer still rising in his college career as a South Carolina Gamecock. It’s not much of a surprise he could bounce a throw off the crossbar from about midfield, as he did in a video the school posted after practice Thursday.

But then there was the old hand, showing he can still sling it a bit.

Former Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia is from Tampa, where the Gamecocks are currently practicing for the Outback Bowl against Michigan on Jan. 1. Garcia dropped in on practice and matched Bentley with the long-range dime he dropped.

Garcia went 20-14 as a starter, and led USC to its only SEC East title in 2010.

