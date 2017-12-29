More Videos

  USC confident in play caller for Outback Bowl

    Jake Bentley and Will Muschamp give their view on Bryan McClendon

Jake Bentley and Will Muschamp give their view on Bryan McClendon Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Jake Bentley and Will Muschamp give their view on Bryan McClendon Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Injury update: Gamecocks offensive line suddenly ailing

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 29, 2017 11:37 AM

TAMPA, Fla. First it was South Carolina football guard Donell Stanley out of pads at practice, coming back and being out again.

Now another key USC offensive linemen is in the yellow non-contact jersey that indicates an injured player.

South Carolina right tackle Zack Bailey was in yellow and wearing pads at the start of Friday's Outback Bowl practice, the last one with periods open to the media before the Jan. 1 game against Michigan. Stanley appeared to also be in yellow, but both were standing by the offensive line drills instead of on the sideline.

The Gamecocks will already be without running back Rico Dowdle.

Other Gamecocks in yellow included linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, defensive lineman Aaron Thompson, safety Jaylin Dickerson and wide receiver Terry Googer.

South Carolina arrived in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon. A Busch Gardens outing and hospital visit remains on this week’s itinerary.

Notes:

▪  Freshman defensive back Tavyn Jackson, who is redshirting after being limited by injury early in the year, was stretching away from the rest of the team, as he has all week. He looked OK in drills, moving well.

▪  In addition to the option work USC has been doing, the team also did some under-center handoff reps in the early going.

