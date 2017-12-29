Will South Carolina’s top back be 100 percent when he faces Michigan?

There’s a bit of a split for South Carolina running back A.J. Tuner.

The Gamecocks football sophomore said he feels 100 percent going into Outback Bowl Jan. 1 against Michigan. But he also admitted he’s limited in practice. Look down, and you’d see the heavy wrap around his ankle, the one which suffered a high sprain on the second kickoff of the Clemson’s game and sidelined him the rest of the night.

There might be a heavy weight on his shoulders with opening-night starter Rico Dowdle fully ruled out, but he hasn’t done that much work leading into the game.

“I practiced a little bit (in Columbia),” Turner said Friday. “One or two practices. And now I’m practicing here.”

The small-yet-tough back has run for 517 yards and three touchdowns as 5.6 per carry. He’s made six starts and been a key part of the kick return game as well as several other phases of special teams.

His coach, Will Muschamp, was optimistic about Turner’s prospects come Monday.

“I feel real good about A.J.,” Muschamp said. “He’ll return kicks for us and be involved in all special teams.”

Turner led the team in carries five of USC’s final six games, missing out only when he got hurt against the Tigers. He had 120 or more yards twice, plus 86 against Tennessee.

USC’s next two options are Ty’Son Williams (460 yards, one touchdown, team high in snaps vs. Clemson) and Mon Denson (148 yards, two touchdowns).

Missing Dowdle changed the way USC had to practice, even as he tried to make a go of it early in the week.

There’s a rotation we usually have,” Turner said. “And with one less back, it’s a little harder. Especially for me, I’m kind of limited right now. We have to take more reps, so it causes us to go at a faster tempo.”

And for now, he expects a big role against a Michigan defense allowing 3.6 yards a carry.

“I’ll be ready to go,” Turner said. “Definitely.”