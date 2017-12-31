More Videos

  Outback Bowl preview: What to expect from USC's offense

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan.

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Breiner’s prediction: What South Carolina needs to do to take down Michigan

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 31, 2017 09:39 AM

UPDATED 40 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA, Fla., Both things would be necessary for South Carolina to pull the upset against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. The question is, which one is more important?

USC's defense will have to play an above-average game. The Wolverines passing game is a mess for the most part, with little continuity at quarterback. But the running game has some pieces, and is capable of leaning on folks.

Then comes the question of cracking a Wolverine defense that includes at least 10 blue-chip players, including a pair of five-stars. The group is only giving up 4.5 yards a play, with 39 sacks.

The Gamecocks offense had been anemic for the most part. Jake Bentley and his receiver have shown flashes, but not much consistency. The passing game has somehow led the pace, while the offense runs at one of the slowest paces in the county.

The challenge is about the same as it was against Clemson, Georgia or Texas A&M: can USC keep Jake Bentley upright? Can his passes be accurate? Can his receivers win one-on-one matchups in man coverage?

South Carolina managed two of three against Texas A&M, and struggled with most of them against the rest.

In the end, it seems unlikely the Gamecocks can pull it off, especially with offensive lineman Donell Stanley and Zack Bailey not seeming 100 percent.

The Pick: Michigan 23, South Carolina 13

  • Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day

    South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day

South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.

Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

