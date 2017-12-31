USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney finishes NFL season with a bang

Jadeveon Clowney finished the best season of his NFL career with a bang.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star delivered a big performance in his last game of the season with the Houston Texans.

Clowney, who has been selected to start in the Pro Bowl, finished the 22-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with seven tackles,  1/2 a sack and a quarterback hit.

The Rock Hill native, who plays defensive end and linebacker for the Texans, established career highs this season with 9.5 sacks, 59 tackles, 21 for a loss, 21 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Perhaps the former No. 1 overall draft pick’s most impressive statistic this season was games played. In spite of nagging ailments that landed him on the Texans’ injury report much of the season, and a spate of injuries that sidelined some of Houston’s highest-profile players, Clowney started all 16 games in 2017.

Clowney briefly left Sunday’s game, but as he has all season, played through the pain – even with no hope of making the playoffs.

Clowney built a strong body of work at USC. During three seasons with the Gamecocks before turning pro, he was a two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC First Team selection. That includes 2012, when he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Ted Hendricks Award.

