Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson (39) beats New Orleans Saints' Sterling Moore (24) to the endzone after recovering a fumble by Saints Tommylee Lewis for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Nesius AP
USC Gamecocks Football

This former Gamecock scored his first NFL touchdown

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 31, 2017 08:47 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TAMPA, Fla.

He wasn’t the most decorated member of the Gamecocks when he played for South Carolina, but Isaiah Johnson was a contributor.

That has been Johnson’s role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. He has contributed in limited action during his rookie season in the NFL.

He made his biggest contribution, by far, on Sunday.

Johnson scored a touchdown in the Buccaneers’ 31-24 win over the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints. It was on a critical special team play.

The safety doesn’t get his hands on the ball often, so when it was knocked loose on a punt return, he didn’t waste any time picking it up. He was at the right place at the right time as the ball was stripped loose inside the Saints’ 10-yard.

Johnson easily handled the ball and took six steps, fighting off a failed attempt at a tackle for the touchdown.

This was the fourth game Johnson has been active in during this season. He finished the year with four tackles.

Johnson was a graduate transfer at South Carolina for one season in 2015. He recorded 74 tackles with the Gamecocks, including an 11-tackle game against Texas A&M.

Before joining the Gamecocks Johnson attended Kansas and Iowa Western Community College.

