South Carolina down key lineman against Michigan

South Carolina opened Monday’s Outback Bowl against Michigan without Blake Camper in place of starting right tackle Zack Bailey. The junior was in a yellow non-contact jersey at practice Friday.
Bailey replaced Camper in the first quarter and stayed in the lineup.
Guard Donell Stanley was also not in the starting lineup, with Sadarius Hutcherson in his place.
Bailey has been one of the team’s most consistent linemen when healthy. The former guard missed three games during the season and was asked this month about potential NFL consideration.
The Gamecocks are facing one of the best pass rushes in the country and a front seven loaded with 5-stars.
